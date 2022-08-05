Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and traded as high as $0.59. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 65,861 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.05 and a quick ratio of 21.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
