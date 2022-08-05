FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $223.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after purchasing an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

