Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSI opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

