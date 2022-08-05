Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Flora Growth Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Flora Growth has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $21.45.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Institutional Trading of Flora Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Flora Growth by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,404,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 154.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 131,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79,537 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flora Growth by 88.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Flora Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Flora Growth

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.