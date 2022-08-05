Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE FLS opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.8% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 353,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 57.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

