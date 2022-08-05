Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.09 million. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.21. 2,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,227. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLNT. StockNews.com downgraded Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

