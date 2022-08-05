FMC (NYSE:FMC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

FMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.85.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.05 on Wednesday. FMC has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after buying an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after acquiring an additional 679,446 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,172,769,000 after acquiring an additional 436,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,634,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,057,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

