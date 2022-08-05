FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded up 150% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. One FNB Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a total market capitalization of $120,531.07 and approximately $4.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 143.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,932.03 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003669 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00131230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00033438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065705 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FNB Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.