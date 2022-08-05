Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $10,938,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,994 shares of company stock worth $23,135,570. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.08.

TMO traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $587.78. The company had a trading volume of 33,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,714. The stock has a market cap of $230.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

