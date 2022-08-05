Forefront Analytics LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of IGF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.42. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $52.15.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend
