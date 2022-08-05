Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.20. 271,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,143,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

