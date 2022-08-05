Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,100 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $29,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $343.12. 31,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,119. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.04.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.56.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.