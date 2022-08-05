Forsta AP Fonden Buys 8,700 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.55.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $355.84. 52,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.83. The firm has a market cap of $346.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

