Forsta AP Fonden Has $19.63 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 362,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 22.6% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.88.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.64. 46,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,782. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.75 and its 200-day moving average is $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

