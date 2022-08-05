Forsta AP Fonden Has $20.26 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $760,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.7% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $51.72. 500,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,552,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.