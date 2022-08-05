Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 35,900 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 819,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $39,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421,820 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,047,000 after acquiring an additional 321,934 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $43.82. 1,292,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,760,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.