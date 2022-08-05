Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 3,800 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915,928 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.10. 754,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,792,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Vertical Research downgraded Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

