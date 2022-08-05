Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total value of $2,112,419.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,534.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,490 shares of company stock valued at $12,372,256. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $601.80.

NYSE:NOW traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $499.37. The stock had a trading volume of 168,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,068,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $465.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.93. The company has a market cap of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 536.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.