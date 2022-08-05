Forsta AP Fonden Sells 15,800 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $21,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.9 %

GS stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.02. 61,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.91. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

