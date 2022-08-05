Forsta AP Fonden Sells 32,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 46,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 62,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.2 %

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.57.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,149,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

