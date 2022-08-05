Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fortinet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.01.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 79.59%. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total value of $375,261.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $3,528,902. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,365,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,254,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

