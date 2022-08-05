Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.64.

Fortive stock opened at $65.59 on Monday. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 189,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

