Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.50. 685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,492. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 163.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 61.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

