Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.98-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$515.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.33 million.

Forward Air Stock Performance

FWRD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.50. 685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,492. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.11. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 163.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 61.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

