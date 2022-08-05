Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.
About Forward Pharma A/S
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.