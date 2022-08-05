Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

FCPT opened at $28.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.86. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10.

Four Corners Property Trust Cuts Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.68% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

