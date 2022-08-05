Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of FOXF traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 663,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,341. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $527,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fox Factory Company Profile

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

