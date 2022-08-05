Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Fox Factory Price Performance
Shares of FOXF traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. The stock had a trading volume of 663,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,341. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $69.28 and a 12 month high of $190.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $896,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 56.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $527,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.