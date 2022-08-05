Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Receives $158.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.00. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $122.38 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

