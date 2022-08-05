Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) PT Lowered to $4.50

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,588. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $346.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Street Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Street Properties

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at $891,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $167,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 275,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

