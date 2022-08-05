Freemont Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Freemont Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after buying an additional 1,221,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 700.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after buying an additional 885,982 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,845,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,215,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,879,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,021,000.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

VRNT stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -419.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,254.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,701 shares of company stock worth $1,198,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.