Freemont Management S.A. Invests $471,000 in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 123,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 262.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Trevian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Price Performance

23andMe stock opened at 3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.53. 23andMe Holding Co. has a 1 year low of 2.12 and a 1 year high of 13.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of 3.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 100.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 102.79 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 79.99% and a negative return on equity of 25.41%. 23andMe’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 23andMe from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 23andMe from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

