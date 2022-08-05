Freemont Management S.A. Invests $72,000 in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NETI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eneti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

Eneti Stock Performance

Shares of NETI opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Eneti Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Eneti Announces Dividend

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DNB Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Eneti Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

