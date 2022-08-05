Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $4.65 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $108.12 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

