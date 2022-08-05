Freemont Management S.A. Takes Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its position in Xometry by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry during the first quarter valued at $287,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in Xometry by 66.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Hornig sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,840.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,715 shares of company stock worth $5,062,576.

A number of analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. CL King reduced their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Xometry from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of XMTR opened at $42.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.38. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $80.70.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.02 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. On average, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

