Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.09

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 186472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on FSNUY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($52.06) to €52.50 ($54.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.57) to €33.30 ($34.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($36.08) to €38.00 ($39.18) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.80) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

