Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Stock Down 2.5 %

Freshworks stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 66,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,609. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of -0.60. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.02% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,938 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,058 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after buying an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after buying an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

