Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.76% of Full House Resorts worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 4.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Full House Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Full House Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of FLL stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of $231.18 million, a PE ratio of 48.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $144,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,068,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,315.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lewis A. Fanger acquired 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $97,462.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at $642,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 72,583 shares of company stock valued at $424,613. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

See Also

