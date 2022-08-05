Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 119.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of FNKO traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company had a trading volume of 66,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.50. Funko has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $315.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $99,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,842 in the last ninety days. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Funko by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Funko by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Funko by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Funko in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

