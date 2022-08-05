Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.69, but opened at $24.88. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Funko shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 40,112 shares changing hands.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company's stock.
The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.
Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
