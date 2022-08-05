Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.69, but opened at $24.88. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Funko shares last traded at $22.81, with a volume of 40,112 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Funko

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 41,733 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $991,576.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,234,889.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 7,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,697.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $120,580.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Funko Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,600,000 after acquiring an additional 757,101 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 221,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 212,113 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 348.3% during the 4th quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Funko by 257.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 192,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Featured Stories

