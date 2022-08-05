Furucombo Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.23 million and $108,845.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00639254 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00015858 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,190,341 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo.

Furucombo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

