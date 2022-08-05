FUZE Token (FUZE) Market Cap Achieves $13,551.11

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 133.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded up 59.8% against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $13,551.11 and approximately $29,944.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUZE Token coin can now be bought for $17.99 or 0.00078164 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 753 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
