FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Berry Global Group, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry Global Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Berry Global Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

BERY opened at $55.65 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.25.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

