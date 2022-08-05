FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harmony Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HRMY. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valor Management LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,470,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,702,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,478,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 828,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $681,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 86,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,514,765.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750,044 shares in the company, valued at $196,389,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,667 shares of company stock valued at $26,332,662. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

