FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.60. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $851.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $4.67 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 314.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 44,530 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 750,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,123,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,748,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 249.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 293,786 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diebold Nixdorf

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez bought 48,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,756 shares of company stock worth $260,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

