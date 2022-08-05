FY2022 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $15.04 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.80. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.74 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $15.60 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $151.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -177.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.39. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $833,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Oriordan sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $69,410.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,042.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,949,626. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,023,000 after acquiring an additional 67,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,345,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Further Reading

