FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

Ero Copper Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.75. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$137.96 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John H. Wright purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.70 per share, with a total value of C$82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 786,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,772,748.40.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

