FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Capital Southwest in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Capital Southwest’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

CSWC stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $547.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after buying an additional 213,942 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the first quarter valued at $3,154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 98,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

