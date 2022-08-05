FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $570,437.29 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $570,437.29 and approximately $520.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00255632 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 623,182,546 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
