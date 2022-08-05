FYDcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $570,437.29 (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. In the last week, FYDcoin has traded down 4% against the dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $570,437.29 and approximately $520.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FYDcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00255632 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 623,182,546 coins. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FYDcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FYDcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.