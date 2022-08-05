G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.67.
G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 15.1 %
Shares of GTHX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,442. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $515.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.
G1 Therapeutics Company Profile
G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.
