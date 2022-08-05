G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Needham & Company LLC

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.67.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of GTHX stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,442. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market cap of $515.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Trading of G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GTHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.16). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.65% and a negative net margin of 608.36%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 397,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.