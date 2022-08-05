GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $540,617.00 (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 5th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $540,617.00 worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00006588 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00624459 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

