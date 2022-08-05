Gaj Finance (GAJ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $37.00

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market capitalization of $14,357.03 and approximately $37.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00638681 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00015820 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00035807 BTC.
About Gaj Finance
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
